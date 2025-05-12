FSU shooting suspect Phoenix Ikner, accused of killing 2, released from hospital, taken to jail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The man who police say killed two people and injured others in a shooting on the Florida State University campus last month has been released from the hospital.

The Tallahassee Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page Monday that Phoenix Ikner, 20, has been taken from the hospital “to a detention facility in the region.”

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said that Ikner is at the Wakulla County Detention Facility. LCSO said in a Facebook post that because Ikner is the stepson of a LCSO deputy, it is “standard protocol” for him to be taken to another facility.

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder, TPD said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Robert Morales, a university dining coordinator, was one of the two people killed. He worked at Florida State since 2015 and studied criminology there in the early 1990s, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The other was Tiru Chabba, 45, a married father of two from Greenville, South Carolina, who was working for food service vendor Aramark, said Michael Wukela, a spokesperson for attorneys hired by the family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Since the shooting, TPD said Ikner had been in the hospital to undergo “multiple surgeries” to treat his injuries from the April 17 shooting.

“In any case, especially one of this magnitude, the Tallahassee Police Department has the highest commitment to justice, transparency, and the safety of our community,” Chief of Police Lawrence Revell said. “We are grateful for the work of our detectives, officers, medical personnel, and partner agencies who helped bring us to this point.”

TPD said Ikner’s probable cause affidavit will be released after his first court appearance.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.