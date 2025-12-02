Fugitive accused in woman’s death in Jax Beach motorcycle crash captured in Philadelphia

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Robin McAlarney, accused of causing the death of Tara Shaw in a motorcycle crash, has been taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia on Monday.

The crash occurred May 17 in Jacksonville Beach at the intersection of 3rd Street and St. Augustine Boulevard, where Shaw was riding on McAlarney’s motorcycle.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, McAlarney was allegedly traveling at 90 miles per hour when the crash happened.

The incident report states that McAlarney was going south on 3rd Street, split the lane between two cars, swerved to dodge a car making a left turn, and then collided with the back of a black Camaro.

Shaw, who was riding on the back of the motorcycle, was killed in the crash, while none of the occupants of the Camaro were injured, the report states.

McAlarney has been charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, with charges filed nearly six months after the incident. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department had been searching for McAlarney following the issuance of an arrest warrant at the end of October.

Tara Shaw

Robin McAlarney

@USMS_Philly arrested Jacksonville Beach PD fugitive, Robin McAlarney, in South Philadelphia. McAlarney was wanted for a May 17th, DUI related vehicular homicide. A 22-year-old woman riding with McAlarney was killed after he crashed his motorcycle at 90 mph while intoxicated. pic.twitter.com/LT3zqMDU00 — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) December 2, 2025

