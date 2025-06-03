Future pet owners can meet their forever dog at the first Hot Diggity Dog Fest

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services and Parks and Recreation kick off their first-ever Hot Diggity Dog Festival, where available dogs ready to be adopted can meet their forever homes in a fun, outdoor setting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The festival will take place at Ronnie Van Zant Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 7.

There will be food trucks for people to enjoy lunch, and the event will wrap up with playtime with some adoptable dogs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Some of the vendors bringing adoptable dogs include:

- Clay County Animal Services

- SAFE Animal Shelter

- Homemade Hounds

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.