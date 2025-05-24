Gainesville man killed in Putnam County crash, Florida Highway Patrol says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old man from Gainesville died in a single-car crash in Putnam County early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at around 3:39 a.m. on State Road 21 north of State Road 20, according to a news release from FHP.

The man was driving a sedan south on State Road 21 and “failed to maintain a single lane,” the release stated.

The car ran off the road and hit a tree, troopers said.

Personnel from Putnam County Fire and Rescue responded to the crash and pronounced the man dead, FHP said.

