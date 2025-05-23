Gaming group seeks to help military members as Memorial Day approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A thriving gaming group created by veterans aims to support active military members transition back to civilian life.

The group is called Regiment Gaming, and its CEO, Chris Earle, is a Marine Corps veteran.

He created Regiment Gaming five years ago to form a community to help active and retired military members struggle with difficulties and readjust to everyday life.

Earle’s goal is to remind veterans that they are never alone and there is a community for them to be a part of.

“They don’t know how to seek help, right? They feel ashamed to reach out for help, you know, they feel like if they admit that they need help, it makes them weak. That’s not the case,” Earle said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Nationally, Regiment Gaming has had a big impact by building gaming rooms across VFWs and American Legion halls across the country.

With Memorial Day coming up Monday, active and veteran military members are invited to join online.

For more information, click on this link.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.