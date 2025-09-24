Gators Vs. ‘Canes: Jacksonville Hoops Showdown tickets now available

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tickets are now on sale to see the reigning NCAA champs take on the Miami Hurricanes here in the River City.

The two teams are scheduled to play on neutral ground in the Jacksonville Hoops Showdown, presented by the Jacksonville Sports Foundation.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, November 16 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena beginning at 7:30 PM.

Ticket prices appear to begin around $41 and go up to more than $400 courtside.

The game will be the 72nd meeting between the two teams and their first matchup since 2019, when the Gators won 78-58 in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic.

