GCSO: Deputy places their patrol car into oncoming suspect vehicle to stop harm from others

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Glynn County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Hatcher placed his marked patrol car in the path of an oncoming suspect vehicle to prevent the injury or death of citizens.

The alleged suspect previously hijacked a female’s vehicle, punched the victim and her dog numerous times, and then fled at speeds greater than 120 mph.

According to GCSO, the suspect, traveling Southbound at over 70 mph in the Northbound lane, hit Deputy Hatcher’s vehicle head-on.

Regardless of his injuries, Deputy Hatcher pursued the suspect on foot. The suspect was apprehended and arrested.

Among other charges, DeShawn Stacy is charged with the following charges and is being held for other agencies:

Willful obstruction of Law Enforcement

Fleeing and attempting to elude police

Serious injury by vehicle

Cruelty to animals

Hit and Run

Failure to maintain lane

Reckless Driving

Theft by Taking

Driving under the influence of drugs

