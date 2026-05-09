Georgia announces deadline extensions for wildfire-affected taxpayers

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp, the Internal Revenue Service and the Georgia Department of Revenue announced extended tax return and payment deadlines for taxpayers in Clinch, Echols and Brantley counties. This relief applies to those impacted by the Georgia Highway 82 Wildfire and the Pineland Road Wildfire.

The extensions provide additional time for individuals and businesses to meet their tax obligations following the wildfires.

State Revenue Commissioner David Burge highlighted the importance of these measures for affected residents. “Our priority is making sure impacted Georgians have one less thing to worry about as they recover from these wildfires,” Burge said. “These extensions provide additional time and flexibility for affected individuals and businesses to meet their tax obligations.”

Gov. Kemp expressed gratitude for federal assistance in these relief efforts. “We are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to helping those impacted by the unprecedented drought conditions that led to the South Georgia wildfires,” Kemp said. “I’m grateful to the Trump administration for this declaration that will further those efforts as families work on rebuilding their homes and livelihoods.”

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For state taxes, the deadlines for April sales and use tax returns and payments, originally due May 20, have been extended to June 22. This extension also covers monthly excise tax returns.

Certain income tax return and payment deadlines for taxpayers have been extended by up to 120 days. Affected taxpayers who had a valid extension until October 15, 2026, to file their 2025 individual or business income tax return, now have until February 12, 2027, to file. However, tax payments related to these 2025 returns were due on April 15, 2026 and are not eligible for relief.

The 120-day extension also applies to several other categories. Quarterly estimated income tax payments due June 15, 2026, are now due October 13, 2026. Quarterly payroll returns due June 30, 2026, are now due October 28, 2026.

Calendar-year partnerships and S corporations with 2025 extensions expiring October 15, 2026, now have until February 12, 2027. Calendar-year corporations and tax-exempt organizations whose 2025 extensions expire November 16, 2026, now have until March 16, 2027.

The extended deadlines for filing and payments do not apply to information returns in the W-2 and 1099 series, Forms 1042-S, or employment and excise tax deposits. They also do not apply to International Fuel Tax Agreement Interest or scheduled payments from an Installment Payment Agreement, as these liabilities were due prior to the disaster relief.

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Taxpayers filing paper returns are instructed to write “Georgia Wildfires – Clinch, Echols, Brantley” across the top of any forms submitted to the Georgia Department of Revenue. The relief is also available to taxpayers not residing in the disaster area but whose records are located there.

Additionally, relief workers affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization assisting in the covered disaster area are eligible. Any individual visiting the covered disaster area who was injured as a result of the disaster also qualifies for the relief.

Any taxpayer who believes they did not receive due consideration regarding the relief, needs assistance or has questions, should contact DOR Headquarters at 1-877-423-6711.

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