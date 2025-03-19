Georgia volunteer firefighter arrested for sharing photos of twins’ death scene on social media

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — A volunteer firefighter who responded to the scene of twin brothers’ deaths in the north Georgia mountains is now facing charges.

Scott Kerlin, 42, is accused of taking photos of the scene and sharing them on social media. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged him with misdemeanor obstruction.

Reporter Tyisha Fernandes at Action News Jax’s Atlanta station, WSB-TV, went to Kerlin’s home in Hiawassee and knocked on his door.

He didn’t answer, but Fernandes saw him and asked if wanted to share his story.

He declined.

On March 8, hikers found Qaadir Lewis and Naazir Lewis from Gwinnett County dead from gunshot wounds at the top of Bell Mountain. The Towns County Sheriff’s Office called the GBI to assist.

Investigators have initially ruled their deaths as a murder-suicide. They sent their bodies to the GBI lab for autopsies.

Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis Photo courtesy of Lewis and Brawner families

Many questions, few answers

On Sunday, the GBI confirmed that the results are now pending until more forensic tests are completed. The medical examiner has not issued an official cause of death.

WSB-TV spoke with the Lewis twins’ family over the weekend. Family members said they have so many questions, but very few answers.

“We’re just trying to figure out what happened. We’re trying put pieces together to understand. How did they end out in the mountains? They don’t hike out there. They have never been out there,” said Samira Brawner, the twins’ aunt.

Rahim Brawner said his nephews were very protective of each other and were inseparable. The family said they don’t believe their deaths were murder-suicide.

“I can’t imagine them hurting each other because I’ve never even seen them get into a fist fight before,” their uncle said. “Murder-suicide? I just believe that they were extremely incapable of that.”

