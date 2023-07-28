‘Get down, get down:’ 2 Jacksonville sisters caught in crossfire, shooter still on the loose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two sisters were caught in the crossfire between two unknown shooters. The drivers are still out there.

“I started screaming at my sister, ‘get down, get down, get down,’” Maryam Castro said. “I didn’t care if I got hit with bullets. I didn’t care if I died that night. I just wanted to make sure that she [my sister] was unharmed.”

A police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirms two women were caught in the crossfire between two shooters, two weeks ago.

The report said before the JSO officer arrived on the scene, he heard 12 to 18 gunshots coming from Soutel Drive. The officer pulled over a gray Nissan speeding away from the area. The driver told him someone in a black Charger was shooting at people in a parking lot.

The officer then got a call confirming gunfire near the intersection of Soutel Drive and New Kings Road. As he was en route, he observed a black Dodge Charger speeding down Moncrief Road, according to the police report. The sentences following that statement are redacted, so it’s unclear what the officer did next.

Recently, we’ve seen a handful of drive-by shootings in the last two months.

Action News Jax told you two weeks ago when a man was killed in a possible drive-by on Golfair Boulevard. That happened one day before Castro’s car was shot. Two months prior, we told you when more than 50 bullets hit a JTA bus, leaving one man hurt. Just a week before that, a woman was shot while driving on the Westside. That suspect was taken into custody.

Thankfully, Castro and her sister weren’t seriously hurt, but they want someone held accountable.

If you know anything about the shooting or other drive-by shootings, please contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

