Glynn County Police make arrest in August shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, the Glynn County Police Department arrested a person about a shooting that happened in August.

The shooting happened at 117 Juliette Circle. The shooting led to one person being wounded.

According to GCPD, three handguns and a rifle were recovered during the investigation.

GCPD Criminal Investigations Division Investigators along with members of the Glynn County Special Response Team, K9, and patrol executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of 20-year-old Ivan Kamau Groom at his Enclave Apartments home on Kadster Lane.

Read: Christian Kirk is offering a youth football camp in the summer

Inside Groom’s apartment investigators found a Glock model handgun, a large amount of marijuana, and $9000.00 cash. Groom is now charged with Criminal Attempt to Tamper with Evidence, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Intent to Distribute Marijuana along with an additional tampering with evidence charge.

Read: Jacksonville Zoo has several upcoming early childhood programs

This is an ongoing investigation. Any person with information that may be useful to police is encouraged to share it with investigators.

That can be done by contacting the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-3645 or reporting information anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: St. Johns County Commissioner files federal lawsuit against board

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.