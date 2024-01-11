Christian Kirk is offering a youth football camp in the summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Reciever Christian Kirk and coaches are providing football knowledge and hands-on instruction.

According to the camp information released, this camp will be a fun, high-energy, positive environment.

Camp activities will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

Read: Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to San Diego from JAX

It is asked that all campers wear athletic wear.

Each camp participant will receive:

Read: Jacksonville Zoo has several upcoming early childhood programs

Camp team photo with Christian Kirk



Limited-edition Christian Kirk FlexWork Football Camp T-shirt



Take-home items from event sponsors

If registering more than one camper, please register them separately.

The camp will be on June 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bolles School.

To register for tickets, click here .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jags headed back to London for 2024 regular season

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.