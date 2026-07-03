Scam alert: Glynn County sheriff warns of scam involving fake bond payment requests

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public warning about an active phone scam in which individuals impersonating authorities solicit bond payments via an Apple app. Scammers are fraudulently claiming that this method can secure an inmate’s release.

The Sheriff’s Office states that legitimate inmate release and bond payment processes do not involve using Apple apps. This tactic is characteristic of scammers who impersonate officials to convince individuals that a quick payment will resolve their problem, sometimes leveraging a sense of urgency to secure an inmate’s release before holidays like Independence Day.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office advises anyone who receives such a suspicious call to hang up immediately.

To verify any suspicious call, residents should dial the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office directly at 912-554-7600. Authorities caution against using the redial feature, as scammers frequently spoof legitimate phone numbers to make their calls appear authentic, which means redialing would connect back to the scammer.

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about an active phone scam in which individuals impersonating authorities solicit