Governor Ron DeSantis meets with Jacksonville homeowners to address property tax pains

Jacksonville, FLA. — For Jacksonville residents like Jenell Flynn, property taxes are a point of pain, now more than ever.

“With the income I do have coming in and all these taxes that are presented to me, it’s very hard to maintain a lifestyle that you would like to lead,” Flynn said.

That’s why Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Blaise Ingoglia met with Jacksonville residents at Gators BBQ on West Beaver Street on Friday.

“The taxes plus principal and interest are more than what you pay on the balance of your home,” Governor DeSantis highlighted. “You’re paying tax. You’re paying insurance. And then principal and interest is less than those two combined, and so this is difficult for people.”

First and foremost, Governor DeSantis outlined the importance of tax rebates for homeowners in the short term – something the Governor has already teased in the past couple months, in the form of $1,000 checks for homeowners.

However, the governor also stressed rebates would just be a temporary solution, with attention set to be turned to constitutional protections on the ballot for Florida homeowners in 2026.

“We in Florida, we have the opportunity - even though this is a local issue mostly - to do constitutional protections,” Governor DeSantis stated. “There are things we can do in Tallahassee working with the legislature.”

Now, Governor DeSantis is calling on state legislators to band together in addressing property taxes here in the Sunshine State – an initiative he says would be putting Floridians first.

