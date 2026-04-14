Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island recognized among the South’s best

CUMBERLAND ISLAND, Ga. — A secluded inn Cumberland Island is getting recognition by Southern Living readers as one of the best inns in the South.

The South’s Best Inns Destinations is part of Southern Living’s The South’s Best 2026 readers’ poll.

The Greyfield Inn came in at No. 10 on the list.

“You’ll have plenty of opportunity to explore the 18-mile beachfront, but the inn’s 15 comfortable rooms, 1.5-acre Greyfield Garden, and all-inclusive dining program may make it hard to venture from the property,” Southern Living wrote.

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The property is also known for hosting the wedding reception of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in 1996, where guests enjoyed dinner and dancing after the couple’s ceremony at the First African Baptist Church.

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Southern Living said it got the results for The South’s Best 2026 by having a third party conduct an online survey “among Southern Living consumers, asking them to rate their favorite places across the South. The survey was fielded from July 9 to September 9, 2025, and had over 17,000 respondents.”

To see the full list, click here.

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