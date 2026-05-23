Grilling and water safety tips issued by JFRD for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) and its Emergency Preparedness Division are urging residents and visitors in Jacksonville and Duval County to prioritize safety as Memorial Day weekend approaches.

The department issued advisories for water recreation, grilling and general holiday activities to prevent emergencies during the unofficial start of summer, a period which also falls within National Water Safety Month.

Director/Fire Chief Percy Golden II of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department highlighted the significance of the holiday. “Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and with that comes an increase in outdoor activity, water recreation and grilling,” Golden said.

“We want everyone to enjoy this holiday. That starts with making smart choices before an emergency ever happens.” Duval County, with more than 1,100 miles of shoreline, makes water safety one of JFRD’s most critical public safety priorities.

For water activities, JFRD advises individuals to never swim alone, designate a responsible adult as a Water Watcher for children, and swim near a lifeguard. JFRD Ocean Rescue Lifeguards will be stationed at Hanna and Huguenot parks this weekend. Boaters are encouraged to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket and designate a sober skipper before leaving the dock.

Additionally, someone onshore should be aware of the boat’s route and expected return time. Grilling requires proper precautions. Grills should be kept at least three feet away from structures, deck railings and overhanging branches.

Lit grills should never be left unattended and children and pets must be kept away from the grill area. After use, charcoal should cool completely before disposal, never placed hot in a trash can or near anything flammable. A fire extinguisher should be kept nearby and individuals should know how to use it. Charcoal or propane grills must never be used indoors, in a garage or under a covered patio.

JFRD also warns of extreme caution when cooking outdoors due to ongoing drought conditions, noting that one spark can ignite a fire. With increased travel and outdoor activity anticipated, JFRD and its Emergency Preparedness Division advise precautions against heat and traffic-related hazards.

These include staying hydrated, never leaving children or pets in parked vehicles and knowing the signs of heat illness. Protecting skin from UV rays with sunblock, UV protective clothing and hats is also recommended. Planning a return trip with a designated sober driver is advised.

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