Have you seen me? Police searching for missing teen

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Eva Bethea, who has been missing since Friday, February 2.

She was last seen in the unit block of San Pablo Circle North, wearing plaid pajama pants, a pink tank top with a black sweatshirt and black Vans. She was reported to be carrying a black string backpack with North Florida Gymnastics printed on it.

If you have any information please contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.