Looking to remove fines off SJC library record; Food for Fines returns to help those in need

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — If you have overdue fines on library books in St. Johns County you’ll have the opportunity to help wipe the slate clean.

The St. Johns County Public Library System (SJCPLS) has announced that the Food for Fines program has returned. Donating one, non-perishable, unexpired food item will remove $2 of fines from your library record.

Food for Fines will run from Mon., Nov. 13 through Fri., Dec. 22. It will give those an opportunity to eliminate most library fines.

The county library said this fine-reduction program applies only to overdue fines, and patrons may bring in as many items as needed to reduce overdue fines. However, the SJCPLS wants library patrons to know that fees related to damage or lost items are not included in the Food for Fines program.

Food donations may be dropped off at any St. Johns library branch or bookmobiles.

“Since we first implemented Food for Fines in 2009, the community has really gotten behind the program,” SJCPLS Director Debra Rhodes Gibson said. “It’s even supported by our patrons who don’t have fines. We’re thrilled that this year we’re able to off our patrons $2 off their fines for each item of food donated.”

According to the library system, county residents donated more than 3,500 non-perishable items through the Food for Fine program last year.

For more information about this program, other SJCPLS services, and library branch locations, please visit www.sjcpls.org.

