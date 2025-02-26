HC Liam Coen, GM James Gladstone go live with Action Sports Jax at the NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have reset the front office in the last six weeks and the youngest head coach and general manager combination in the NFL is now getting to work.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

New head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone were paraded around the Indianapolis Convention Center on Tuesday as part of the normal kickoff to the NFL Combine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Coen and Gladstone have a lot of draft capital to utilize as they put their fingerprints on this Jaguars roster. It’s a roster that disappointed in 2024 by winning just four games. It’s also a roster that has a lot of players under financial commitment in the 2025 season.

Coen and Gladstone stopped by the Brent & Austen Show on Tuesday and joined the show live from Indianapolis on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network.

INTERVIEW: Jaguars HC Liam Coen goes one-on-one with Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau Jaguars HC Liam Coen goes one-on-one with Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau

INTERVIEW: Jaguars GM James Gladstone goes one-on-one with Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau Jaguars GM James Gladstone goes one-on-one with Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau

Join the Brent & Austen show daily 10 a.m.-1 p.m. along with other locally produced content all day by staying right here on actionsportsjax.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.