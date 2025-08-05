Heavy police presence at the Southern Oaks mobile home park in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A large number of officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are responding to the Southern Oaks mobile home park on the Southside Monday evening.

Action News Jax has reached out to police for information regarding any potential threat or investigation, but we have yet to hear back.

Multiple viewers and neighbors told Action News Jax they believe a man is barricaded in a home and threatening to cause an explosion.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more.

