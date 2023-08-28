Help foster pets as Idalia approaches, Jacksonville Humane Society needs ‘Storm Troopers’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville dogs and cats need your help!

The Jacksonville Human Society is asking for volunteers from the community. Those who can temporarily care for dogs and cats while Idalia approaches are asked to volunteer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We are asking families to serve as “Storm Troopers” and host a dog or cat for a sleepover until at least Fri., Sept. 1.,” JHS said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for our pets to ride out the storm with a family inside a cozy home instead of at the shelter.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

For those interested in volunteering, you are asked to stop by JHS at 8464 Beach Blvd. between the open hours of 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Mon., Aug. 28 or Tues., Aug. 29 to pick up a pet.

JHS also said that depending on the path of the storm, the humane society might be open on Wed., Aug. 30. It is important to check the JHS website and social media channel for updated opening hours and closures depending on the storm’s track.

RELATED STORY: Tropical Storm Idalia: Essential information for Jacksonville, Duval County

“Strom Trooper” families will be helped by JHS staff members and volunteers in selecting the animal that best fits your home. And don’t forget, if you fall in love with your foster pet, you are more than welcome to adopt them!

“There’s no better way to ride out a scary storm than with a loving family!” JHS CEO Denise Deisler said. “We are grateful that we can always count on the compassion of the Jacksonville community to help care for pets in need during times like these.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For any questions about “Storm Troopers,” please message JHS on Facebook, call JHS at 904-725-8766 (choose the Adoptions option) or email adoptions@jaxhumane.org. More information is available via the website at jaxhumane.org/stormtroopers.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.