Here’s a list of new Georgia laws that go into effect starting July 1, 2025

ATLANTA — Dozens of laws go into effect in Georgia on Tuesday, July 1.

Transgender athletes are banned from participating in K-12 sports.

The law will require birth certificates, confidential medical records, or a body check in a locker room. Supporters say this will ensure fair competition; critics say there’s no cases of trans people playing sports in the state.

Veterinarians in the state can now have their student loans forgiven.

The state would take on $90,000 in loans when a vet enters a purchase agreement. They must work a job in their specialty in areas with a population of 50,000 or fewer for 10 years or more.

Georgians can now access their driver’s licenses on their phone.

Not only can the IDs be used at TSA checkpoints, but officers can also accept the license.

Other laws passed include changes to Georgia’s tax rates, how you can dispose of human remains for burial, funding for historic battlefield preservation, and much more.

