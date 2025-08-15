Heroes Walk: Honor first responders with a personalized brick at Clay County’s 9/11 memorial

Clay County has launched Heroes Walk, a new program at its 9/11 Memorial to honor first responders.

Heroes Walk allows individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to purchase personalized engraved bricks to be placed at the Memorial in tribute to public safety professionals such as firefighters, law enforcement officers, and paramedics.

Clay County’s first 9/11 Memorial is located at the newly built Clay County Fire Rescue Station 20, and it includes steel beams from the North Tower and a sapling from the original Survivor Tree.

A $200 donation reserves a personalized brick in the inaugural section, which is limited to 100 bricks. As the program expands, more locations at the Memorial will be identified for additional bricks.

A link to donate can be found here.

All proceeds from Heroes Walk go directly to maintaining and preserving the memorial.

