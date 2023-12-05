High traffic volume in Clay County this weekend as CCSO prepares for 12 holiday events

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its patrol and wants to warn families about some potential traffic headaches.

For the first time, the county has 12 different, planned holiday events on Dec. 9.

“Despite the heightened activity surrounding these events, the CCSO remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of the entire community,” Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

The Sheriff’s Office will have a command post set up on Saturday at their Green Cove Springs headquarters. There will be 150 deputies working to ensure everything runs smoothly. For reference, according to the Clay Sheriff’s website, there are more than 415 sworn officers in the department. So, about one-third of their deputies will be assisting.

Sheriff Cook said this is all to ensure safety.

“We will have plenty of law enforcement resources out there,” Sheriff Cook said. “We will not tolerate fights or fighting or any sort of violence.”

These events may cause road closures:

Middleburg Christmas Parade Route for the Middleburg Christmas Parade on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.

These events may cause traffic delays:

Penney Farm Christmas parade may cause delays on Highway 16, around 10 A.M.

‘The Nutcracker’ at the Thrasher-Horne Center may cause delays on College Drive, around noon.

‘A Country Christmas’ may cause delays on Highway 16 near Thunder Road, around noon.

‘Circus Delmas’ at the Orange Park Mall may cause traffic delays on between Wells and Blanding Blvd. starting between 4:30 P.M. and 7 P.M.

‘Hometown Holiday’ in Clarke Park may cause traffic delays on Kingsley Avenue between 5 P.M. and 9 P.M.

‘Journey to the Nativity’ at River Christian Church may cause traffic delays at US-17 between 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

The Spring Park Parade of Trees may cause traffic delays on North Orange Avenue in the evening.

‘Christmas Lights Spectacular’ at Sniktaw Farms may cause traffic delays on Russell Road

SaferWatch is the primary tool for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to communicate important real-time information on activities, detours, road closures, and delays.

