‘Highly surprised if it does move’: Bill creating Black History Museum Board could face a bumpy road

WEST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — West Augustine’s hopes of becoming the future home of the Florida Museum of Black History may have a bumpy path ahead.

Last year, the Florida House failed to pass a bill recognizing St. Johns County as the museum’s official home, despite the Senate passing the measure.

Now the bill may be headed towards the same stagnation in the upcoming session.

Florida lawmakers are trying for the second year in a row to officially recognize West Augustine as the future home of the Florida Museum of Black History.

State Senator Tom Leek (R-St. Augustine) is sponsoring the bill.

That legislation would also establish the museum’s board, which would oversee construction and be in charge of museum operations.

“It recognizes the work of the task force, but it also puts the structure around the board so that all of the pieces start to come together there,” said Leek.

His bill has already cleared one committee hurdle ahead of the start of the session, but in the House, the bill isn’t moving yet.

Last year, it never even got a hearing in the House.

$1 million for the West Augustine museum did manage to make it into the 25/26 budget, but the House also included money for a Black history museum in Opa-Locka.

Ultimately, the Governor voted the funding for the Opa-Locka museum.

“I would be highly surprised if it does move,” said State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville).

Nixon said a lot of the hang-up in the House comes down to how West Augustine was chosen to be the museum’s future home.

State Representative Kiyan Michael (R-Jacksonville Beach), who served on the task force that made the decision, was accused of tanking the score of Eatonville and inflating West Augustine’s score, which is closer to her district.

“The way in which St. Augustine was chosen was kind of was brought us pause,” said Nixon.

Senator Leek argued West Augustine’s rich Black history makes it a great option, and whether the House plays ball or not this year, West Augustine will get the museum either way.

“Is it important? Yes, because it makes getting the funding easier. And by getting the funding last year, you know, we get the foothold into St. Augustine that we needed to make sure that the history museum is in St. Augustine,” said Leek.

The bill still has two more stops in the Senate before reaching the floor.

It has been referred to three committees in the House, but has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.

