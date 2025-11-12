Hilliard to host Christmas Tree Cake Eating Contest at tree lighting event

HILLIARD, Fla. — Hilliard is planning to host a Christmas Tree Cake Eating Contest during its Christmas Tree Lighting event, inspired by a similar contest in Abbeville, SC.

The contest will feature divisions for kids aged 15 and under, and adults aged 16 and over. The Hilliard Action Committee is organizing the event and is seeking donations and sponsors to cover the costs of cakes, prizes, and supplies.

To ensure the event is fair and organized, the committee recommends limiting participation to 10 contestants per division, totaling 20 participants. Pre-registration is required, and all competitors must be present at check-in to participate.

The contest will determine winners based on who finishes a set number of cakes first. A small $5 entry fee may be required, which will go back into the Hilliard Action Committee for future community events.

Prizes will be offered for first place in each division, adding an extra incentive for participants. The committee is reaching out to the community for donations or sponsorships of cakes, prizes, or supplies to make the event a success.

