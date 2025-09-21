Hit the trail: VyStar Emerald Trail Run/Walk set for September 27

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 6th Annual VyStar Emerald Trail 5K-10K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run, presented by JTC Running, will take place on September 27, benefiting Groundwork Jacksonville’s mission to enhance the city’s green spaces.

Participants of all ages can enjoy a scenic route along the Emerald Trail LaVilla Link and S-Line Rail Trail, featuring native plants, public art, and restored ponds. The event will also host a race expo with wellness, history, and nature education activities, along with food trucks and giveaways.

The event is part of VyStar’s annual “Good is everywhere” celebration, which runs from September 10 to 30.

Project OneHealth will be present with the “Less Screen. More Green Challenge,” encouraging families to reduce screen time and spend more time outdoors.

Mayor Deegan’s River City Readers Bookmobile will also be available, offering free books and library card sign-ups.

The event is supported by numerous sponsors, including VyStar Credit Union, JTC Running, and others such as the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, Baptist Health, and Tom Bush Mazda. These sponsors, along with various partners, will provide food, displays, and activities for attendees.

