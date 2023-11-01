The holiday coffee menus are back with their seasonal drinks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Now that the holidays are around the corner, sweet treats are returning for those that love the holiday taste in a cup.

Starting Nov. 2, Starbucks is releasing their holiday menu that includes, seasonal beverages, festive food, and new cup designs.

Here are the new treats:

Seasonal Sips & Bites:

New Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai and returning favorite holiday beverages including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.







Plus, customers can enjoy returning holiday treats including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

New Holiday Cup Designs: Starbucks is also debuting four new holiday hot cup designs, and a holiday cold cup, that captures the magic and joy of the season.

Read: Games 2 and 3 of the World Series were the least-viewed in recorded Fall Classic history

Dunkin’ has already started their holiday treats on their app.

People can now order toasted white chocolate iced signature latte, triple chocolate muffin, peppermint mocha signature latte, loaded hashbrowns, cookie butter cold brew, their spiced cookie iced coffee, and their holiday donuts.

Read: Fact vs. Fiction: The Legend of Orange Park’s ‘Humanzee’

Another coffee shop in the Jacksonville area, Scooter Coffee also released there holiday menu.

This year they are including:

Peppermint Mocha

Praline Caramelicious

Sugar Cookie Latte

Hot Chocolate

Frosted sugar cookies, blueberry muffins, egg with tomato and feta, bacon and gouda omelet egg bites.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Officials warn of Florida invasive pythons spreading northward due to climate change

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.