Homeless man arrested following 6-hour manhunt in Fernandina Beach facing murder charge

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The man arrested by Nassau County deputies Wednesday following a six-hour manhunt is in jail accused of murder. Ryan Nave, 45, is also facing a charge of felony solicitation, according to Nassau County jail records.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Authorities did not give any details about Wednesday’s manhunt for Nave other than he was a suspect in an incident that happened on Robinhood Drive.

Nave’s address in the county’s inmate log is listed as “homeless.” He is being held on no bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies asked for the public’s help looking for Nave warning people to not approach him and to call 911 if they see him.

The search centered on the area of Robinhood Drive, which is just south of the intersection of Sadler Road and South 14th Street.

Nave was taken into custody at about 10 p.m.

Read: Man fired 3 shots at victims’ car in road rage event, pulled over 9 minutes later

Read: St. Marys student hospitalized after students pour hand sanitizer in her water bottle

Read: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission unveils details of potential 2025 Bear Hunt

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.