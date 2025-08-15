How to Help: 11th Annual Care-A-Thon to benefit Child Cancer Fund

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 104.5 WOKV Care-a-thon Presented by Duval Asphalt celebrates its 11th anniversary in 2025. The two-day radiothon encompasses all the North Florida Cox Media Group stations – eight radio and three television – to bring together more than one million listeners and thousands of additional supporters.

The weeklong radio campaign culminates in a live two-day broadcast from Nemours Children’s Health, which includes an online silent auction. 100% of the proceeds go to benefit Child Cancer Fund services.

Currently in Northeast Florida, there are around 300 children in active treatment for cancer. On average, around 150 children in the region are diagnosed with cancer every year. For over 30 years, Child Cancer Fund has provided these families with practical, educational, financial, and emotional support – including new psychosocial music and animal-assisted therapies – during this difficult time.

How to Contribute

