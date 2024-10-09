Hurricane Milton: Pastor James McGriff rallies community to protect historic Bethel A.M.E. Church

PALATKA, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton approaches, Pastor James McGriff of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Putnam County is taking measures to safeguard the historic church that has served the community for over a century.

“I was born in this church and I believe I’m going to die in this church,” McGriff said.

Bethel A.M.E. Church in downtown Palatka has witnessed countless moments of faith and resilience since 1875, according to someone who should know, McGriff.

He was outside with members of the community boarding up the church windows.

As Hurricane Milton looms, the stakes are high for McGriff and his congregation.

“One of those things that you have to do because of the love you have for your church,” he said.

McGriff said his church windows, roof, and flooring had to be replaced after it went through several storms in 2004.

“The Church sustained heavy damage from four of the storms. I can remember the name of only one of those storms: Charley,” he said.

McGriff said its historic architecture and rich legacy make it not just a place of worship, but a symbol of cultural heritage.

“We are going to preserve this building as much as we can,” McGriff said.

The pastor said it took two years for the congregation to re-enter the church during the 2004 storms. He now hopes this storm won’t place them in the same situation.

