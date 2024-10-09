Hurricane Milton | When will bridges close in Jacksonville?

Jacksonville, Fla. — It’s one of the more popular questions asked during hurricanes and severe storms in North Florida; will the bridges close? As of Wednesday morning, no decisions have been made on bridge closures here as Hurricane Milton approaches the state. But the answer to that question is blowing in the wind - literally.

“Bridge closures occur when sustained winds reach 40-45 mph,” Jacksonville Beach police posted on its Instagram page Tuesday. “Important: At this time, there are no plans to deny entry to Jacksonville Beach because of Hurricane Milton.” the post states.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will make the call should the city decide to close its bridges - Mathews, Hart, Main Street, Acosta and the Intracoastal Waterway on Beach and Atlantic boulevards. Florida Highway Patrol makes the call for the state’s bridges here, Buckman, Dames Point, and Fuller-Warren.

“The No. 1 thing you can do is don’t be out during those peek storm hours," JSO Director Joe Cowan said of people concerned about bridges closing.

“The highest chances of closure will occur Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning, when our winds are expected to be at their peak,” the Jacksonville Beach police Instagram post stated.

