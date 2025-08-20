Husband of missing Jacksonville mom of 5 in Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The husband of a missing Jacksonville woman is in the Duval County jail Wednesday morning. Joshua Bailey, 40, was booked into the jail at about 10:22 p.m. Tuesday on charges of violation of injunction for protection against domestic violence and violation of probation/community control, according to jail records.

Bailey is the husband of 34-year-old Kayla Bailey, a Jacksonville mother of five and a photographer who was last seen Monday at her home on Maxville Boulevard.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax on Wednesday morning that Joshua Bailey’s arrest is unrelated to his wife being reported missing.

READ: Jacksonville police looking for missing mother of five, family fears she’s in danger

JSO posted on social media Tuesday that they’re looking for Kayla Bailey.

“Missing Woman: Have you seen Kayla Bailey,” the JSO post states. “At this time we believe Kayla Bailey may be in danger, and we are asking for your help to determine if she is safe,” a portion of the post states.

Couple had recent domestic issues

A recent Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report states that Kayla Bailey and her husband were having issues. Their daughter told officers that Bailey left the home and took her children to her mother’s place for several weeks but returned home last week.

When the family reported her missing this week, the officer noted in the report that he believes she left on her own free will.

Bailey’s family said they believe Kayla Bailey is in danger.

“She has never run off alone and for this long,” Jola Bailey, Kayla’s daughter, told Action News Jax. “She is really weak, and she is not really doing that well.”

Joshua Bailey is scheduled to make his first appearance in Duval County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“The search for Kayla is ever evolving and we continue to learn more as investigators delve into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance,” a JSO news release stated Wednesday morning. “As new information becomes available, we will disseminate it to the community.”

Anyone who knows Bailey’s whereabouts is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Kayla Bailey The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for 34-year-old Kayla Bailey. She was last seen at her home on Maxville Boulevard in the Maxville area. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office /Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Joshua Bailey Joshua Bailey

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.