I-95 northbound reopens following police activity, Nassau deputies say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: All lanes are back open on I-95 northbound. The update was provided at 8:30 PM by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL: All lanes of Interstate 95 northbound at State Road 200 in Nassau County are shut down.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently conducting an investigation.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said drivers are being rerouted to U.S. 17.

FHP will give an update as soon as it becomes available, NCSO said.

