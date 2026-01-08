‘I couldn’t believe it’: Meet the man behind Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s grillz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a lot of conversation around the Jacksonville Jaguars right now: AFC South Champions, potential shot at the Super Bowl, and the power of the team’s defense.

But there is one thing off the field that has a lot of people talking: Jags QB Trevor Lawrence with a set of grillz.

Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau got to meet the man behind Lawrence’s new accessory.

Lawrence is playing incredible football right now, so are the Jaguars, and when you make a run like they are on, there are fun things that happen on the field:

Lawrence getting squatted by a fan at Pete’s Bar

by a fan at Pete’s Bar A trip to Waffle House

A smile now shown around the world

Sunday’s clinching of the AFC South was emotional for the Jaguars, for the fans, and for local business owner Teezie Starks.

“Sunday night I went home and cried like baby - I couldn’t believe it really worked,” he said.

Starks’ emotions came on the heels of an up and down last few years. Part of the journey was launching his own jewelry business and the road that led to Lawrence flashing his grillz, handed to him by teammate Jarrian Jones.

“Something I wrote down was I am going to do grillz for the Jaguars. I wrote that down,” he said. “Two, three weeks later, Steezy Trev came.”

The latest rendition of Steezy Trev arrived from an AI generated photo and that led to the idea to gift Lawrence with the grillz now gone viral.

“Not saying it’s nothing. Now just more work starts. I love to work, I genuinely do because I love it. Part of the grill, you smile. I love having people smile and tell their story,” Starks said.

Safe to say, business has picked up for Starks. His appointment sheet was filled for Wednesday and Thursday and he doesn’t think that will stop, so he might consider hiring more staff if things keep up.

Lawrence has star power and the Action Sports Jax reel about him talking the grillz after the game has almost 2 million views to date.

You can watch the full interview with Starks as it aired on the Brent and Austen Show on Wednesday at the 2:33:17 mark in the video below:

