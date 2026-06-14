‘I need to hear your voice’: Northside mother begs for daughter’s return after she went missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Family members of Raegan Willowstone Lee and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have told Action News Jax that she was found safe Sunday evening.

END OF UPDATE

Shayla Lee, the mother of missing 15-year-old Raegan Willowstone Lee, is pleading for help from the public to bring her daughter home.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Raegan has been missing since leaving her home in the area of Iron Creek Road near Armsdale Road on the Northside on Friday between 12 and 2:20 p.m.

“I haven’t spoken to my child since 2 o’clock on Friday,” Lee said. “She told me she was coming home, and she hasn’t been home.”

Lee says Raegan is 5’2, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She says she’s often seen wearing shorts and crop tops, with about 15 bracelets on one of her arms.

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A news release says Raegan was last seen in the Argyle Forest Blvd area. Lee says it’s possible she’s on the Westside with people she would most likely refer to as friends.

She says she believes her daughter could be in danger since her phone, something she says Raegan can’t go without, is turned off.

“I just really want my child to come home, so please, Raegan, if you can hear me, I truly don’t care, girl, whatever it is,” Lee said. “Just come home, just let me know you’re okay. Please.”

Lee says she doesn’t drive. She only commutes by walking and frequently hangs out on Dunn Avenue, Orange Park Mall and a neighborhood off of Duval Road.

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“If any of her friends are listening, if you have information that you can give, you can send it to my social media, you can send it to her dad, you can send it to JSO,” Lee said. “If you don’t want JSO involved, it’s fine. Just send it to me, please. Just call us.”

Lee says this is the first time Raegan has ever been missing, and there was no argument leading up to her disappearance.

She says no amount of information is “too small” to share with her. You can find Lee’s Facebook page here. To contact her father, Jason Lee, click here. You can also call JSO at 904.630.0500.

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