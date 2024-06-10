‘I think it will be worth it:’ St. Augustine Seawall project moves up construction date

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine city leaders provided updates on the planned seawall replacement project along the Matanzas River in a meeting Friday. Action News spoke to people downtown about these updated plans, and the reactions were mixed.

“FDOT hosted a series of public meetings to grab feedback for different options for the seawall,” Chief Resilience Officer, Jessica Beach said. “Based on the public’s input, they have selected an alternative. This is the option they have to move forward with the design.”

Beach gave this update in a meeting on Monday.

She mentioned the construction date was bumped up to November 2025 instead of 2026 if weather permits.

She also adds that the sidewalk of the seawall will be lowered which will give nearly 5 feet of a barrier.

“Every time I go to St. Augustine, I love looking at the water,” visitor Ava Glynn said. “I also have my camera roll filled with the water. So, it’s hard for me to wrap my brain around kids not seeing that if the walls are too high.”

The people we spoke with said they are worried construction will increase traffic.

“Not only is it going to obstruct the view, but the traffic is going to increase by hours long,” Maddie Henry said.

Halle Marseilles, another visitor to the area, believes the seawall plans will benefit the city.

“It isn’t ideal. I think it’s a small sacrifice. For that amount of time, I think it will be worth it.”

The goal of this $45 million project is to replace the old seawall that hasn’t been touched since 1959, enhance storm protection, and increase pedestrian safety.

The construction cost alone for this project is over $38 million. It’s set to begin in November 2025. Construction can take up to 12 months, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

