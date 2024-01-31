IP address links Jacksonville man to multiple online threats made against TikTok personality

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For months, Helana Black said she was harassed online, receiving angry messages from a variety of accounts.

Black believed the messages were all from the same person, but it took months to prove.

“I stored every account that I thought was him as well as an explanation of why I thought it was him, every screenshot” Black said. “I made sure to preserve the meta data on every screenshot so that I could come up with a coherent timeline.”

A newly obtained police report showed police were able to track the IP address from the suer to an apartment in Jacksonville and arrest the suspect.

“When I got the call that they had him, I almost couldn’t believe it,” Black said.

Action News Jax told you Saturday when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Ayo Eniwaye, 31, for aggravated stalking and violation of an injunction. Black first filed a police report back in September, after he allegedly sent her inappropriate messages. A Duval judge granted her an injunction, which Eniwaye later violated.

Last week, one of the social media accounts linked to Eniwaye posted Black’s home address online, and he went on to say he would be coming to pay her a visit. He was later arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Black said she is thankful he’s now in jail, and encourages others to document any form of stalking or harassment, especially if it’s online.

“I was told by the police that it was extremely helpful, so if anyone else finds themselves in this situation, meticulous evidence logging is extremely good,” Black said.

