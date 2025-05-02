Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival kicks off in Fernandina Beach

Fernandina Beach, FLA. — The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival is back for its 60th year, taking over Fernandina Beach’s waterfront with plenty to offer for shrimp & seafood lovers.

Ask any longtime Amelia Island local and they’ll say the Shrimp Festival is the pride of Fernandina Beach.

“That one weekend is the biggest weekend. [it’s] Bigger than Christmas, New Year’s, July fourth, it is THE weekend, shrimp festival,” owner of Amelia Angler’s & Outfitters, Terry Lacoss told Action News Jax on Friday.

The event draws visitors from afar to Fernandina’s waterfront but also brings together the locals who just can’t get enough.

“This is our first time here, so we’re looking forward to all the booths and the, she loves the arts and crafts, We’d love to get some delicious seafood in our stomachs,” said Keith Helman, visiting with his wife from Savannah, Georgia.

“There’s a lot of really neat stuff that you don’t really see any other time during the year,” Amelia Island local Tony Morris added. “The pirates have a booth selling pirate paraphernalia as well down by the waterfront. That’s where we’re going.”

While the festival is Fernandina’s premier attraction and an absolute moneymaker for businesses and vendors alike, the crowds inevitably bring with them some traffic and parking headaches.

For the weekend of the festival, Friday through Monday, Centre Street will be blocked off from 8th Street to Front Street, with North and South 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th Streets blocked off from Alachua Street to Ash Street.

“Parking is a challenge,” warned Tony Morris. “There’s a parking shuttle now from several spaces out of town and then they shuttle you into town. I’d recommend that for newcomers.”

Park and ride will be $15 with Fernandina Beach High School being the designated park and shuttle location. Those looking to park and walk can pay $20 to leave their car at Buccaneer Field.

