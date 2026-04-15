‘It’s going to add a lot of prestige to St. Augustine’: UF celebrates new Whitney Laboratory

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Over a decade of planning and fundraising culminated in a landmark moment for Florida’s coastline this week as the University of Florida officially cut the ribbon on its upgraded Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience and Sea Turtle Hospital.

The $41.2 million facility represents a massive leap forward for marine research and animal rehabilitation in the region. Spanning 38,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art building is designed to bridge the gap between high-level genetic research and the immediate, life-saving needs of local marine life.

For patients like Comet Moth, a green sea turtle currently battling for survival, the upgrade could not have come sooner. Comet Moth is suffering from fibropapillomatosis, a debilitating and frequently fatal disease that causes restrictive tumor growth.

Until now, the sea turtle hospital could only accommodate eight patients at a time. With the addition of new tanks that should start operation around fall, that capacity will more than double, allowing staff to care for approximately 20 turtles simultaneously.

“They really need the rescue, and they need the help, and they’re going to get that here,” said St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline during the ceremony.

The facility is not just a hospital, it is a powerhouse for academic discovery. The building houses 12 state-of-the-art laboratories alongside specialized gathering areas for scientists. These spaces will support the Whitney Lab’s internationally recognized work in neuroscience, genetics, and environmental science.

“We have a range of really technically advanced work that can go on here that’s better supported by these labs,” explained Veronica Hinman, Director of the Whitney Laboratory.

Securing the funding required for the project was a marathon effort, with university leaders working for years to lock in the necessary capital for the $41.2 million project.

While St. Augustine is famous for its history and tourism, city officials believe this facility puts the area on the map for a different reason: scientific prestige. Mayor Sikes-Kline noted that the lab will draw global talent and academic interest to the city.

“It’s going to add a lot of prestige to St. Augustine,” Sikes-Kline said. “Really kind of on a different level—not tourism so much as the real work that’s going on in the environment that needs to continue.”

The university is also looking to hire more staff as this facility grows. They’re also opening their doors to the community. The first floor of the new building is dedicated to public discovery, offering visitors a chance to learn about the research happening upstairs. For those wanting a deeper look, the university plans to host seasonal open-house tours.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.