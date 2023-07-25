It’s official: The Four Seasons is coming to Downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — After more than a year of speculation, the Four Seasons has confirmed plans to build a new hotel and private homes on Jacksonville’s Northbank.

It’s a large-scale makeover of the shipyards on the St. Johns River, across from EverBank Stadium.

The luxury hotel chain said in a news release on Tuesday that it has teamed up with Jaguars owner, Shad Khan, and Iguana Investments to develop the property.

“Four Seasons is incredibly proud to bring our renowned service and hospitality offering to one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States,” said Bart Carnahan, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “As Jacksonville continues to enhance its offerings for people to live, work and play, we look forward to working with Mr. Khan to expand our presence in Florida and extend our long-time partnership together, contributing to the city’s bright future and achieving our shared vision of building communities and creating exceptional luxury experiences.”

The plan includes 170 rooms and suites, 26 private residences, dining, lounges and a rooftop bar.

The release says the property will be open to tourists and locals.

It’s scheduled to open in 2026.

