‘It’s pretty shocking’: Families react to violent weekend shootings in Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least three people after a violent weekend where over four shootings took place.

Most recently, a shooting in the Moncrief area was reported late Sunday night where. Jacksonville police were called to the 4200 block of Moncrief Road W. at about 11:45 p.m. in response to a person shot.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his back, a Jacksonville police news release states. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Minutes later another man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, the news release states.

Minutes later another man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, the news release states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The other two shootings included a woman shot in the face on Post Street and a man shot in the leg on Silver Street late Saturday night.

Only one of the shootings were fatal, which involved a woman shooting and killing her boyfriend on Teresa Avenue.

“It’s super quiet neighborhood usually, and like we usually take walks up the road to the streets or to the store”, says Cassidy Ramos, a local neighbor in Murray Hill. “It’s a very family-oriented neighborhood, so it was pretty shocking.”

Records show at least 14 shootings during February, with a total of 37 total reported shootings so far during 2025. There were only 32 shootings reported this time in 2024.

JSO encourages anyone with any information regarding these shootings to contact the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.