Jackets tonight but then a warming trend into Thursday

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says to grab a jacket tonight as temperatures will be chilly.

Wednesday is expected to be clear with temperatures dipping into the 30s inland to 40s at the beaches.

However, Thursday will be warmer with plenty of sun. Afternoon temperatures will be 70 to 75 inland and to the mid to upper 60s at the beaches.

An approaching cold front arrives on Friday. It’s expected to trigger showers at times but rainfall amounts will be light -- generally a quarter of an inch or less.

A cool but nice weekend is expected with highs of 65 to 70 and lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

