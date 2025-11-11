Jacksonville ACPS partners with influencer to rehome dozens of Dachshund puppies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services was flooded with visitors after a pack of pint-sized pups stole the internet’s heart.

Dozens of dachshund puppies were surrendered to the city shelter, and once word got out, the response was instant.

Jacksonville TikTok creator, Bethany Michel, posted a short clip urging her followers to help. Within hours, the video climbed from 30,000 to half a million views, sending crowds of dachshund lovers straight to ACPS.

“I came in yesterday and thought, ‘let me post the dogs to get the word out like I normally do,’” Michel said. “But this time it went viral.”

The shelter’s director, Michael Bricker, says the dachshunds came from a local breeder who needed help rehoming the dogs after a death in the family.

“This morning, there was a line out the door,” Michel said. “They actually had to print a sign saying all the dachshunds from yesterday were already taken. People were even driving from out of state to get them.”

All 20 of the first dachshund puppies brought in have found homes, and the shelter expects as many as 50 more in the coming week.

In a Facebook post, ACPS reminded followers that adoptions are free all month, encouraging people to place prepays to cover licensing fees and make space for the next round of dogs.

