Jacksonville armed robbery suspect sought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a photo Tuesday of a person they say robbed someone at knifepoint Saturday. The robbery took place at 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Barnett Street. Police said after the man robbed the victim at knifepoint he fled on foot.

Anyone having any information on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

