Jacksonville Beach Dairy Queen under new ownership, plans renovations

JACKSONVILLE BEACH. Fla. — The Dairy Queen at 902 N 3rd Street in Jacksonville Beach has been acquired by local entrepreneur Richard Rogers, marking a new chapter for the beloved community establishment.

Rogers, who has a background in real estate investing and founded Big City Tree Service in 2009, plans to renovate the Dairy Queen with new kitchen equipment, updated bathrooms, and a refreshed lobby.

“Sometimes being unqualified is the best qualification,” Rogers said, acknowledging that he had never owned a quick-service restaurant industry.

The Dairy Queen, built in 1960, has been a staple of Jacksonville Beach for 65 years, serving as a family-friendly, affordable place for locals to gather.

Rogers aims to enhance digital engagement through the DQ app and focus on signature ice cream cakes as a celebration centerpiece.

The store plans to embrace Dairy Queen’s fun, trend-driven menu, highlighted by the recent popularity of items like the Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone and the Oreo × Reese’s Blizzard®.

