Jacksonville Beltone Clinics offering free hearing aids; nominations now open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beltone clinics in East and North Jacksonville are participating in the Hear for the Holidays campaign, offering free hearing aids to those in need through Dec. 31.

The campaign, now in its third year, allows individuals to nominate themselves or loved ones to receive hearing aids from the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation, a charitable organization that has donated over 8,300 hearing aids in the past decade.

“Holiday gatherings can feel overwhelming when it’s tough to follow what’s being said,” said Beltone Audiologist, Kristina Fassett, MA, CCC-A. “The right hearing aids make those special moments more comfortable and enjoyable.”

During last year’s Hear for the Holidays campaign, the foundation donated more than 1,250 hearing aids, highlighting its commitment to improving the lives of nearly 50 million Americans with hearing loss.

Improved hearing during the holidays supports meaningful interactions at family dinners and parties, enhances emotional wellness by reducing stress, and increases safety by keeping individuals alert to their surroundings.

To qualify for the program, nominees must submit a nomination form online, complete a complimentary hearing screening at a participating Beltone location, and have a minimum hearing loss of 25 decibels.

