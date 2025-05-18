Jacksonville City Councilman says his car may be among those destroyed in JAX airport garage fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travelers returning to Jacksonville International Airport are arriving to uncertainty and damage after a massive fire broke out in the airport’s Hourly Parking Garage on Friday afternoon, destroying approximately 50 vehicles.

As of Saturday, the airport’s Daily Parking Garage also remained closed. Vehicles currently inside can only be retrieved for exit.

Meanwhile, airport officials have provided a way for affected travelers to submit their vehicle information through a link now available on the airport’s website.

One of those impacted may be Jacksonville City Councilman At-Large Matt Carlucci, who parked his car with valet service before flying out Wednesday.

“When I get back into town tomorrow, I’ve got to find out if they have any information on whether my vehicle was damaged or not,” Carlucci said.

RELATED: JIA giving updates to travelers impacted by airport garage fire

He believes his car could be among those affected based on where the valet service reportedly stores vehicles.

“I took my vehicle and parked it with the valet. From what I understand from some people I’ve spoken to, they park the valet vehicles in the same place where the fire occurred,” Carlucci said.

On Saturday, Action News Jax’s Nicholas Brooks observed rows of destroyed vehicles on the third floor of the garage, with additional damage spotted on the fourth floor.

PHOTOS: Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport

0 of 8 Airport garage fire Crews from Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department battled a fire that destroyed vehicles in a parking garage Friday, May 16, 2025 at Jacksonville International Airport. (Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department) Airport garage fire Crews from Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department battled a fire that destroyed vehicles in a parking garage Friday, May 16, 2025 at Jacksonville International Airport. (Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department) Airport garage fire Crews from Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department battled a fire that destroyed vehicles in a parking garage Friday, May 16, 2025 at Jacksonville International Airport. (Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department) Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport, 5/16/25. (Viewer photo) Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport, 5/16/25. (Viewer photo) Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport, 5/16/25. (Viewer photo) Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport Parking garage fire at Jacksonville International Airport, 5/16/25. (Viewer photo)

Carlucci, who is also a State Farm insurance agent with decades of experience, offered guidance to those whose vehicles may have been damaged or destroyed.

“If the car is burned up, it’s going to be covered. It will be covered for actual cash value,” he said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He also addressed concerns about personal items that may have been inside the affected vehicles.

“Anything that’s in the car is going to be covered under your homeowners in all likelihood. It’s a good question you could ask your insurance company just in case,” Carlucci said.

For those waiting on insurance settlements, Carlucci recommends checking whether their policy includes rental car coverage.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“If it’s totaled, while they’re coming up with a settlement, you’re going to need a car to get around in. If you got a rental car, that will help you,” he said.

Currently, all airport parking garages are full.

If your vehicle is still trapped inside the Hourly Parking Garage, you can click this link.

WATCH: Jacksonville International Airport garage fire: Next steps for repairs

Jacksonville International Airport garage fire: Next steps for repairs Jacksonville International Airport garage fire: Next steps for repairs

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.