Jacksonville City Councilman Terrance Freeman announces campaign for state office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Conservative Jacksonville City Councilman Terrance Freeman (At-Large, Group 1) is looking to take his political career to the state level.

On October 1, he filed to run for Florida House District 12, which lies within Jacksonville. The seat is set to be vacated by Republican Rep. Wyman Duggan in 2026.

Freeman was first appointed by Governor Rick Scott to represent Council District 10 in 2018 before being elected to a full-term seat in 2019. Since then, he has remained on council and served as president in the 2022-2023 legislative year.

“As a lifelong conservative, I know what’s at stake for Florida families,” wrote Freeman on social media Friday. “President Trump and Governor DeSantis need strong conservative allies fighting for us, and I am answering that call. I will always stand up for our values, our freedoms, and our hardworking families.”:

Freeman has voiced support for statewide property tax cuts and took part in a recent vote to cut them in Jacksonville as part of its finance committee.

“In Tallahassee, I’ll keep working to reduce the cost of living by cutting property taxes even further, eliminating wasteful fees and regulations, and giving our first responders the tools they need to succeed.”

Freeman is currently the only active candidate for the district.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]