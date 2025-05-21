Jacksonville councilman addresses Baymeadows Road safety after father, toddler killed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville city council member said the Florida Department of Transportation will do a study on the stretch of Baymeadows Road where a father and toddler were hit and killed by a car Friday.

“It goes without being said that this event has shaken the community of Baymeadows and the family of Mitchell Patch,” Jacksonville Councilmember Joe Carlucci stated in a news release Tuesday. “My prayers are with his family and I will remain committed to making sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Patch, who taught at Bayview Elementary School, was carrying his son, Everett, near Wicked Barley Brewing in the 4100 block of Baymeadows Road when they were struck by a Honda.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Carlucci’s news release stated that he’s done the following in the days after the accident:

Spoken to COJ’s Traffic Engineering Director to request urgency be placed on safety improvements for this roadway.

Spoken to FDOT District 2 Director about making this a priority and have formally requested the required study be done in order to start the process of discovering what traffic signaling can be installed.

FDOT will be conducting the study/survey in the coming weeks. This is a requirement prior to any traffic enhancements can be installed.

Speaker Pro-Temp Wyman Duggan is supporting this initiative in the House and willing to help legislatively.

Senator Clay Yarborough is supporting this initiative in the Senate and willing to help legislatively.

My ultimate goal is to have an impactful improvement along this roadway as soon as possible. My opinion is that there needs to be a traffic signal, additional lighting, road striping and signage to fully enhance this area.

